ATLANTA - Light rain is moving through metro Atlanta, and it isn’t expected to subside anytime soon.

“The patches of light rain will continue for us through this afternoon,” Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said. “You’re going to be driving through some of this."

“The winds are going to be a bit stronger for us today,” Minton said.

However, gusty winds aren’t expected to come with lower temps. The forecast high of 63 is 11 degrees above the average for this time of year.

Above-average temps are expected to continue Friday, when the forecast high is 63 again and there is a 90 percent chance of rain.

Patchy light rain around metro Atlanta and north Georgia this morning and today. Friday the cold front starts moving into our area with heavy rain and possible strong storms. It's still mild, but much colder air arrives Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/TdfxAjlxLA — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) January 11, 2018

Don’t get used to warm weather.

Atlanta can expect to wake up to a low of 32 degrees Saturday and 23 degrees Sunday.

“Computer models vary for light snow or flurries early Saturday morning,” Minton said.

Computer models vary for light snow or flurries early Saturday morning. The European model gives a much wider area of snow as far south as Floyd to Paulding counties. This is the American model with much less coverage. Sticking with it for now. pic.twitter.com/fYPg1XEyxM — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) January 11, 2018

The American model, which Minton says she’s sticking to for now, keeps flurries in far north Georgia.

“The European model gives a much wider area of snow as far south as Floyd to Paulding counties,” Minton said.

The snow, however, should stay clear of Atlanta.

