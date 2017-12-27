Rose Bowl security high as 90,000 fans expected at game

0

PASADENA, Calif. - While the Georgia Bulldogs enjoy and participate in the first official events of this year’s Rose Bowl, there are a lot of preparations going on about 40 miles away at the stadium in Pasadena.

More than 90,000 people are expected to pack the stadium New Year's Day.

Channel 2’s Nicole Carr met up with a metro Atlanta native who has attended the last 14 Rose Bowl games.

John Fincher, who was raised in Douglasville, said he knows Pasadena like the back of his hand.

“It’s not a typical SEC game in Baton Rouge or Athens,” Fincher said. “They will expect a very interesting environment.”

Fincher has called Pasadena home for the last three decades and has caught the last 14 Rose Bowl games.

“It’s not the most fan-friendly stadium in the world, but it is a beautiful place,” Fincher said. “You only have 28 tunnels to serve 95,000 people. It is very slow to get in and slow to get out.”

Knowing that, Fincher advises Georgia fans to show up several hours early, and although it has been 20 years since it rained, mother nature would be the cause of any parking issues.

“If it rains three days ahead of the game, it will be a fun city because they will close down the golf course more than likely because of the rain,” Fincher said.

And for the first time, the entire parade route won't be open on New Year’s Day.

“And that's something that we don't normally do,” said Pasadena PD Special events and Counterterrorism Lt. Art Chute.

It shuts down to traffic at 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

"With everything going on around the world, most recently in New York City on October 31st and we had one in Australia, one was considered terrorism and the other one wasn't, but that's what we're looking at just to make it safer for everybody,” Chute said.

When Georgia fans are searched here at the gate, it will be just like any game you may attend at Mercedes-Benzes Stadium -- there's that clear bag policy.

