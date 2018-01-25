  • Rockdale County neighborhood locked down during SWAT standoff

    Updated:

    ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - The SWAT Team was called to a Rockdale County neighborhood Thursday evening because of a “disturbance.”

    Video from NewsChopper 2 showed crews along the 400 block of Willow Court.

    A short time after the call, authorities told Channel 2 Action News that they made contact with the barricaded man and he was receiving treatment. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories