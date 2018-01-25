Rockdale County neighborhood locked down during SWAT standoff

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - The SWAT Team was called to a Rockdale County neighborhood Thursday evening because of a “disturbance.”
Video from NewsChopper 2 showed crews along the 400 block of Willow Court.
A short time after the call, authorities told Channel 2 Action News that they made contact with the barricaded man and he was receiving treatment.
