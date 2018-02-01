Robber ties up store clerk before stealing large amount of cash, police say

ATLANTA - Police want to find the suspect who tied up a clerk while robbing a store in northwest Atlanta.
Police said the suspect went into the AK Food Store on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. with a gun, and tied the clerk's hands behind his back.
Investigators said the suspect left with a lot of cash from the register.
The store clerk was not hurt, according to police.
