Rite Aid offers $10,000 reward in Cartersville robbery

    BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Cartersville police are looking for three people they said robbed the Rite Aid on Joe Frank Harris Parkway.

    They were armed, according to police.

    It happened early Sunday morning.

    Rite Aid is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to their arrests.

