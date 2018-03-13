WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump announced Tuesday morning on Twitter that Rex Tillerson is out as Secretary of State.
Tillerson will be replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo.
Trump also announced that Gina Haspel will be the new CIA Director, replacing Pompeo.
She would be the first woman in that role.
Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018
We're following this developing story closely. WATCH Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates.
Tillerson had just returned from a shortened trip to Africa hours before Trump's announcement.
Trump offered no explanation for the change.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}