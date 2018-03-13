  • President Trump: Rex Tillerson out as Secretary of State

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump announced Tuesday morning on Twitter that Rex Tillerson is out as Secretary of State.

    Tillerson will be replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

    Trump also announced that Gina Haspel will be the new CIA Director, replacing Pompeo.

    She would be the first woman in that role.

    We're following this developing story closely. WATCH Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates. 

    Tillerson had just returned from a shortened trip to Africa hours before Trump's announcement.

    Trump offered no explanation for the change.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    President Trump: Rex Tillerson out as Secretary of State

  • Headline Goes Here

    LIVE UPDATES: Tex McIver tears up in court during opening statements

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police investigating shootout near Atlanta nightclub

  • Headline Goes Here

    Service could be restored by noon after Gwinnett water main break

  • Headline Goes Here

    Georgia remembers anniversary of 'Blizzard of 93'