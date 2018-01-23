Residents wonder why there's a lack of large businesses after Sam's Club closes

0

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The NAACP took part in a meeting on Monday night questioning the closing of a DeKalb County Sam's Club.

A room packed with concerned people who live in south and east DeKalb County came to the town hall for answers.

Sam’s Club closed its doors earlier this month without giving notice to customers, and that has frustrated people in the community.

"There’s been several big stores that have been leaving our area and sometimes you get a replacement and sometimes not,” said resident Frances Savoy.

People who live here told Channel 2's Lauren Pozen when this happens, it continues to leave them little options.

"Our primary concern is that medications -- we have a lot of prescriptions we have to get filled and we are having to shop elsewhere and pay higher prices," said resident Cathy Woodall.

And there's more to the situation than the fact that people in parts of DeKalb County lack places to get the essentials.

The big question is; Why is this happening?

“Sam's Club never gave us an answer. Publix and Walmart were underperforming. We have no way of verifying that," said District 5 Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson.

All people can do now is look to the future.

“I think this community -- what we need to do is to be responsible for this community and open up our own business,” said resident Tyrone Stevens.

The Board of Comissioners has ideas too and told Channel 2 Action News it is brainstorming a game plan to try and fill the voids left by the stores.

