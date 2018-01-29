0 Rescue dog stolen after thieves take off with vehicle

The reward for the safe return of a Jack Russell terrier mix who was stolen after thieves took a car with the dog inside has soared to $2,500.

"To her, it is her child. She doesn’t have a human child, but that is her child,” Tabitha Robinson said.

Robinson was taking care of her best friend Lauren Carroll’s dog Austin, when the unthinkable happened as she was getting gas at the Kroger store on Moreland Avenue.

“As quick as I could get everything put in and the gas pump into my truck, it cranked up and took off with him inside,” she said.

That was a week ago Sunday. Since then, Robinson said there’s been no sign of little Austin. The Atlanta Police Department is investigating.

There are surveillance cameras in the area, but Robinson said they weren't facing the direction of where the crime happened.

"We don’t know anything about him being dropped out, we don’t know if he’s been seen," Robinson said.

Throughout East Atlanta, Robinson and friends have been putting up signs in the hopes someone will recognize him. That’s not all. The reward for Austin's safe return has grown from its ordinal $1,000 to $2,500.

"There’s a $2,500 reward just to get him safely home with no questions asked about my vehicle. You can have it, keep it,” Robinson said.

As each hour passes and each day goes by, Robinson says Austin’s owner is beside herself.

“Lauren rescued him the day he was supposed to be put down. The attachment has always been there. I think she is as attached to him as he is to her,” Robinson said.

Kroger released this statement in regards to the investigation:

"Kroger is committed to the safety of our associates and customers. We are cooperating in every aspect with local authorities in their investigation of the incident."

