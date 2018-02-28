  • Principal who resigned over sexting scandal now working at another HS

    By: Richard Belcher

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned the Atlanta school system allowed a high school principal to resign without telling state authorities he'd been caught in a graphic sexting scandal.

    Investigative reporter Richard Belcher learned that former A.P.S Principal is now in charge of a Clayton County high school.

    Eldrick Horton, now at North Clayton High School, sent the message to a teacher who worked for him and it cost him his job in Atlanta.

    What happened when we spoke to Horton and why an expert in education law says A.P.S had a duty to report that to the state, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.

