Rain showers could impact St. Patrick's Day plans

    By: Katie Walls

    ATLANTA - Do you have any St. Patrick's Day plans? If so, you'll especially need Severe Weather Team 2 Saturday. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Katie Walls said light to moderate downpours are quick moving Saturday morning. 

    "This morning will be the best opportunity for rain showers across north Georgia," Walls said. 

    Later in the afternoon fewer rain showers are expected, although there is a possibility of an isolated downpour. 

    Walls said the chance of rain for Saturday morning is 60 percent, and lowers to 20 percent by the afternoon. 

