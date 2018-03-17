Rain showers could impact St. Patrick's Day plans

ATLANTA - Do you have any St. Patrick's Day plans? If so, you'll especially need Severe Weather Team 2 Saturday.
The timing of showers in your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.
Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Katie Walls said light to moderate downpours are quick moving Saturday morning.
"This morning will be the best opportunity for rain showers across north Georgia," Walls said.
[Download the free Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts in your area]
Later in the afternoon fewer rain showers are expected, although there is a possibility of an isolated downpour.
Walls said the chance of rain for Saturday morning is 60 percent, and lowers to 20 percent by the afternoon.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}