Rain, rain and more rain expected through the weekend

ATLANTA - Severe Weather Team 2 said a warm front is lifting across middle and north Georgia Tuesday, which will drive a pretty large range in temperature during the afternoon hours.

Over the north Georgia mountains, especially to the northeast, temperatures will stay in the low to mid-50s Friday, with temperatures in the low to mid-60s in the forecast from around Atlanta southward. However, with the front comes rain.

"A front with lots of moisture will move across north Georgia tomorrow, with the heaviest rain falling from around sunrise through early to mid-afternoon," Severe Weather Team 2 Brian Monahan said.

Monahan said a widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely across the area, along with a chance for some isolated non-severe thunderstorms.

It will be mild, with highs in the low 60s.

"Behind the front, we’re a bit cooler, but dry Thursday and Friday," Monahan said.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Another wet system will move across the area this weekend, with widespread rain later Saturday into Sunday.

Monahan said another 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible, so Tuesday through the end of the weekend, the rainfall forecast is for 2 to 4 inches of rain.

"Despite our current drought conditions, this could lead to some flooding of creeks, streams, and poor drainage areas," Monahan said.

Drought has been developing after a dry January. There is a Severe drought in NW Georgia, Moderate in much of Metro Atlanta. Yellow is "abnormally dry."



Recent rain plus more to come this week helps.



I'll be tracking the rain on @wsbtv at Noon and 5 pm. pic.twitter.com/7QqPYHSxqr — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) February 6, 2018

