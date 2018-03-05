ATLANTA - Overall, it will be mostly cloudy across metro Atlanta on Monday with highs in the 50s and 60s, according to Severe Weather Team 2.
“We’ll have rain move into north Georgia tonight, through the morning commute tomorrow, and moving out during the afternoon,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
According to Monahan, up to an inch of rain is possible.
“Behind this system, it’s cooler and breezy on Wednesday and Thursday,” Monahan said. “Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.”
According to Monahan, temperatures will warm back toward the mid- to upper 50s on Friday, with rain developing Saturday.
“There’s a chance of storms with periods of rain on Sunday,” Monahan said.
