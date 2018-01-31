ATLANTA - After a chilly start in the 20s Wednesday morning, much of metro Atlanta can expect sunny and mild conditions later in the afternoon.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls says temperatures should climb into the 50s.
“That’s right on target for this time of year,” Walls said.
Rain is expected to move in Thursday night into Friday morning. A brief transition to a rain-snow mix is possible in the northeast Georgia mountains and western North Carolina.
“A few lingering rain showers are possible in the metro Friday morning, and clearing thereafter,” Walls said. “We’ll stay dry through Saturday.”
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking another chance for wintry mix in far north Georgia Saturday night and Sunday morning before changing to all rain.
“Sunday still looks like a wet day across our area,” Walls said.
