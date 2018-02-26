Rain could make for messy Monday morning commute

ATLANTA - Heavy rain is falling across metro Atlanta and will continue into the morning, making for a slick commute.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said there was no cloud to ground lightning as of 4 a.m.
“Roads will be slick and visibility low in these conditions,” she said. “Use caution driving if you have to go out.”
Moderate and heavy rain moving east across Atlanta at 3:41am. No cloud to ground lightning at this time. Roads will be slick and visibility low in these conditions. Use caution driving if you have to go out. Updates on Channel 2 WSB-TV starting at 4:30am pic.twitter.com/FDOij84IEm— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) February 26, 2018
The rain will last throughout the morning commute, some of the rain being heavy, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
Areas of heavy rain across north GA this morning -- drying out this afternoon. But there's more rain coming! Updating the forecast now with @KarenMintonWSB @wsbtv— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) February 26, 2018
