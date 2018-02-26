  • Rain could make for messy Monday morning commute

    ATLANTA - Heavy rain is falling across metro Atlanta and will continue into the morning, making for a slick commute.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said there was no cloud to ground lightning as of 4 a.m.

    “Roads will be slick and visibility low in these conditions,” she said. “Use caution driving if you have to go out.”

    The rain will last throughout the morning commute, some of the rain being heavy, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

    Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus is in Severe Weather Chaser 2 for live looks at the driving conditions on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

     

