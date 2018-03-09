0 Rain, chance for storms increase this weekend

ATLANTA - You may need your umbrella this weekend: The chance for rain and storms is increasing.

Showers will move in to north Georgia later Saturday and the chance for storms increase Sunday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said the chance for storms depends on the position on the low.

"Depending upon where the low goes, as it's moving toward us, we could see just some heavy rain showers or, as we get into Sunday, we could be looking at strong, possibly even severe storms, that'll all pan out as this system progresses more and more," Minton said.

After the Saturday night rain and possible Sunday storms, the wrap around moisture could bring a rain/snow mix or some flurries to far north Georgia mountains late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Minton said it should not amount to much.

