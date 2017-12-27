0

ATLANTA - An Atlanta woman said thieves broke into her home Christmas night and made off with her new puppy and Christmas presents.

Tashay Reid told Channel 2 Action News that Bishop was an early Christmas gift. She had only had him for about a week before someone broke in and stole him. Puppy stolen from woman's home Christmas night WSB-TV

Smashed glass and unusual silence greeted Reid when she rushed home after her friend discovered her placed trashed on Christmas night.

Instead of spending time with loved ones, a thief was rifling through Reid's things, and took the most precious thing in her apartment - her 9-week-old puppy.

"Today we were going to take him to get his shots, get chipped, all that good stuff. And we just come home on Christmas to quiet, quiet and destruction," Reid told Channel 2's Carl Willis.

Reid said the pitbull puppy is vulnerable, having not had his shots yet. She fears that he was stolen to be bred and could be in danger if he's around other dogs.

"That was like my baby. You know? You feed it, and you take care of it, and you teach it something and you grow attached to it. And for somebody just to take it and you don't know if it's OK," Reid said.

This was the second time Reid said someone mashed their way into her apartment at the station at Richmond Hill in southeast Atlanta.

She said the gates are often broken and the lights behind her apartment are not working. Reid told Willis her conversation with an Atlanta police officer left her even more concerned.

"He told me it has to be the same group of people. He said there have been a lot of break-ins but nobody ever says anything or nobody will admit to seeing anything," she said.

She's just hoping that someone will spot her puppy.

"If they happen to come across a post on Craigslist, Facebook, whatever that they'll call the Atlanta Police Department. I just want my dog back," Reid said.

She's filed a report with Atlanta police and is offering a reward for his safe return.

