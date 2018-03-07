  • Puppy found covered in duck tape, left on side of the road

    By: Nicole Emmett

    Updated:

    There is a reward of up to $2,000 to help police track down and arrest the person who taped a puppy's entire face.

    Police said someone left her on the side of the road.

    Atlanta police found the dog they named "Eve" with her head covered in a thick layer of duct tape.

    Police found "Eve" near Hollywood Road in northwest Atlanta last Sunday.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Puppy found covered in duck tape, left on side of the road

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 guns found in 2 days at middle school in Gwinnett County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Water main break shuts down Buford Hwy. in DeKalb County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Neighbors upset it took police 2 hours to respond to 911 call

  • Headline Goes Here

    63-year-old critically injured after fight over handicap parking spot