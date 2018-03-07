Puppy found covered in duck tape, left on side of the road

There is a reward of up to $2,000 to help police track down and arrest the person who taped a puppy's entire face.
Police said someone left her on the side of the road.
Atlanta police found the dog they named "Eve" with her head covered in a thick layer of duct tape.
Police found "Eve" near Hollywood Road in northwest Atlanta last Sunday.
