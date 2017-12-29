Public viewing set for veteran TV anchor Amanda Davis

The family of the late broadcaster Amanda Davis is holding a public viewing of her body at Gregory B. Levett Funeral Home in Decatur at 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway Tuesday, January 2, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Directions here.)
Davis, 62, suffered a massive stroke on Tuesday and died about 24 hours later.
Information about the actual funeral service has not been released, but it will likely be a small, private ceremony on January 3 with no television cameras allowed.
Davis joined CBS46 as a morning anchor in January. The Clark-Atlanta University graduate and Emmy-winning journalist spent 26 years at WAGA-TV, currently a Fox affiliate.
She is survived by her mother and daughter.
