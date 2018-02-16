President Trump visits Florida to honor Parkland shooting victims

PALM BEACH, Fla. - President Trump says he was traveling to Florida Friday "to meet with some of the bravest people on earth."
Trump is expected to thank first responders to the horrific Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting and may come face-to-face with parents and survivors.
Trump tweeted that he will meet with people "whose lives have been totally shattered," but did not elaborate on his plans.
White House officials have not said when he would meet with those affected by the tragedy or whether he would travel to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
He had already been slated to travel to Florida to spend the weekend at his Palm Beach estate, which is about 40 miles from Parkland.
I will be leaving for Florida today to meet with some of the bravest people on earth - but people whose lives have been totally shattered. Am also working with Congress on many fronts.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2018
Information from ABC News was used in this report.
