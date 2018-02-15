President Trump signs proclamation honoring victims of deadly Florida school shooting

President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation honoring the victims of the deadly Florida high school shooting.
In the statement provided by ABC News, Trump ordered flags to fly at half-staff at the White House and on all public grounds until February 19.
Trump will address the nation at 11 a.m. on the shooting.
