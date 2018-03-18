  • Severe Weather hitting parts of NC, powerhouse cold front approaching North Georgia this week

    A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Fannin, Towns and Union Co. until 9 p.m. Saturday night.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said storms moving southeast are capable of producing 60 mph winds and one-inch hail. She expects these storms to weaken as night falls.

    A tornado warning has also been issued for Clayton County, North Carolina until 9 p.m.

    Walls said these storms are moving southeast. The North Georgia mountains should be on alert that storms moving in that area could be strong

