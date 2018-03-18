Severe Weather hitting parts of NC, powerhouse cold front approaching North Georgia this week

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Fannin, Towns and Union Co. until 9 p.m. Saturday night.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said storms moving southeast are capable of producing 60 mph winds and one-inch hail. She expects these storms to weaken as night falls.
A tornado warning has also been issued for Clayton County, North Carolina until 9 p.m.
Walls said these storms are moving southeast. The North Georgia mountains should be on alert that storms moving in that area could be strong
This is what triggered the Tornado Warning in Clay Co, NC, our northernmost county in our viewing area. These storms are now weakening as they move through Union, Towns, White, Rabun, Habersham but are still capable of producing 60 mph gusts, 1" hail. https://t.co/HDsnl1AozY— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) March 18, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}