Police warn about child porn video shared on Facebook

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Marietta police issued an urgent warning to people about a child pornography video that is being shared on Facebook.
Sharing a video on Facebook with “the right person” won’t help solve a crime and it could land you in trouble, police say.
Police said sharing the image is considered distribution and you could be criminally charged for doing so.
Police want you to follow these steps if you receive a video:
- Do NOT share the video with anyone.
- Notify Facebook immediately.
- After notifying Facebook, delete the file from your Facebook account.
Facebook will automatically notify the appropriate authorities when an inappropriate video is reported.
Police said there are working to figure out where the video came from.
