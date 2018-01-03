Police searching for thieves linked to multiple break-ins across the metro

0

ATLANTA - Surveillance video shows suspects breaking into a woman's car right after she locked it and walked away from the gas pump.

The video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows the alleged thieves breaking into the and stealing her purse as she was inside of a convenience store.

“I understand why she’s scared,” said Reginald Tatum, a frequent customer.

While the victim didn’t want to talk on camera because she’s scared but those who frequent this Citgo along Campellton Road had no problems speaking out.

“I want these young men caught before they’re able to hurt somebody," Tatum said.

Tatum said he’s worried after learning that Fulton County Police say they’re working 5 cases linked to the same 3 suspects who have been targeting people while driving a Silver Dodge Charger.

Now, we’re learning the trio may be linked to similar crimes across the metro Atlanta area.

Channel 2 Action News has confirmed Union City police is working four cases where they believe it’s the same crew.

Of those cases, the group allegedly broke into two cars and stole two cars as people ran errands.

East Point police has another case they’ve also linked to the suspects.

