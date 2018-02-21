Police searching for suspects involved in 'bump and run' carjacking

ATLANTA - A man told Channel 2 Action News carjackers who shot him three times on the side of a road in southwest Atlanta may have followed him from his job.
Channel 2's Matt Johnson spoke to him on his front steps on Wednesday.
Police released a video of the suspects' white and black Crown Victoria.
The man said he got out to check his car on Ralph David Abernathy and Murphy Avenue earlier this month after they bumped him.
RELATED STORIES:
- Investigators: Woman started massive Paulding fire after losing home in divorce
- Woman charged with arson for fires that damaged 20 homes
- Fire that destroyed five homes, damaged others ruled as arson
He says a man put a gun to his head. He said he kicked the gunman and the bullets missed his head.
The video police hope will lead to the suspects, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
It's still hard for this man to stand up, nearly 3 weeks after he says someone shot him during a "bump and run" carjacking. @Atlanta_Police want to find his attackers. Details @ 5. pic.twitter.com/eMPlruTL1Y— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) February 21, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}