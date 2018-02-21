  • Police searching for suspects involved in 'bump and run' carjacking

    By: Matt Johnson

    ATLANTA - A man told Channel 2 Action News carjackers who shot him three times on the side of a road in southwest Atlanta may have followed him from his job.

    Channel 2's Matt Johnson spoke to him on his front steps on Wednesday.

    Police released a video of the suspects' white and black Crown Victoria.

    The man said he got out to check his car on Ralph David Abernathy and Murphy Avenue earlier this month after they bumped him.

    He says a man put a gun to his head. He said he kicked the gunman and the bullets missed his head.

