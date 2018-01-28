  • Police searching for missing elderly man

    Updated:

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Riverdale police are searching for an elderly man who disappeared.

    Investigators told Channel 2 Action News, Carose Carter, 74, was last seen at his home wearing a dark blue suit jacket, and a green shirt. 

    We're told Carose suffers from dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Carose has a scar on the back of his neck, just below his hair line and a surgical scar on his chest. 

    Police say, he could be driving a car, a 2009 silver Mazda 6 with Georgia tag BVP2671. Police say he was heading to Quiktrip at 7350 on Highway 45 in Riverdale.

    If you see him, call Riverdale police at 770-909-5423.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: