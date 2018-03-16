0 Police searching for man they say intentionally set a department store on fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators want you to take a good look at recently released surveillance video showing a man entering a Ross, Dress for Less store in DeKalb County.

Police believe he may have set it on fire.

In the video, the man can be seen walking back to the home department before his head dips a bit and then seconds later, flames emerge.

Diane Burns was working at the Dominican hair salon a couple of doors down from Ross store in Stonecrest when firefighters came knocking.

TRENDING STORIES:

Tripp Halstead, toddler seriously injured when tree limb fell on him 5 years ago, has died

Georgia executes man dubbed ‘stocking strangler'

Local officer and his 6 children lose everything in house fire "We got a little scared, because we were inside, so we didn't know what was going on," she said. She said they didn't see flames but they could smell it. We are investigating this as an intentionally set fire, we do have an image of a person of interest," said Capt. Eric Jackson with the DeKalb County Fire Department. Officials said they are sure the man in the video used an open flame device to set some rugs on fire in the home goods section of the store. They also said the store evacuated about 15-20 customers and employees. No one was hurt. Assistant Manager Kay Carson said you could see and smell the damage. "It smells like burnt. I didn't see anything like burnt up, but there is water everywhere. It's water like high on the ground," she said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.