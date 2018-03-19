  • Police searching for man last seen near Sandy Plains and Scufflegrit

    Police in Cobb County need your help in their search for a missing man.

    Angelo Messineo, 21, was last seen at his home on Evanston Court. Messineo, who is autistic, does not remember numbers and may not know how to get home, police say.

    Channel 2 Action News has learned he was last seen near Sandy Plains and Scufflegrit.

    If he becomes agitated he may start clapping his hands loudly.

    Police and fire are already searching the area.

    Anyone with information is urge to call 911 immediately. 

