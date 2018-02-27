  • Police search for gunman who shot bouncer inside nightclub

    ATLANTA - Police are searching for the gunman who shot a bouncer inside a nightclub.

    Police told Channel 2 Action News the shooting happened at Club Platinum on Piedmont Road just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. 

    The bouncer was trying to break up a fight inside the club when police said someone fired a shot, hitting him in the chest.

    The victim went to the hospital where police said the bouncer is expected to be OK.

