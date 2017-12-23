Deputies capture man accused of abducting 2-year-old daughter

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies have captured a father they say abducted his 2-year-old daughter in Spalding County.
The sheriff's office said Emmett Hobbs, 28, hit his girlfriend, grabbed the child and then ran off into the woods.
Deputies were searching in the area of East Griffin Baptist Church and the Mill Village Area.
The sheriff's office said Hobbs was last seen wearing jeans and no shirt. The child, Anastasia Mercer, was wearing only a diaper and a Dora the Explorer blanket.
Hobbs was spotted and tried to run away from deputies. After a short foot chase, he was captured and the child was rescued. Deputies say the child appears to be safe.
Hobbs was taken to the Spalding County Jail.
