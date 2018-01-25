Police search for armed robbers who targeted Georgia Tech students

ATLANTA - Police are looking for two robbers with guns who targeted Georgia Tech students.
Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News two students were robbed sitting outside their apartment building just before midnight Wednesday.
The students were not hurt.
