  • Police search for armed robbers who targeted Georgia Tech students

    ATLANTA - Police are looking for two robbers with guns who targeted Georgia Tech students.

    Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News two students were robbed sitting outside their apartment building just before midnight Wednesday. 
        
    The students were not hurt.

