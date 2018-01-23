Police officer's girlfriend in critical condition after shooting, officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are continuing their investigation into a shooting that critically injured a police officer's girlfriend.
DeKalb County told Channel 2's Liz Artz they received an an emergency 911 call to a house off Cavanaugh Avenue just before 6 p.m. Monday. They say it was Atlanta police officer Matthew Patire on the other end reporting his live-in girlfriend shot herself.
When officers arrived on the scene, they told Artz they found the 32-year-old woman inside the home with a gunshot wound, according to DeKalb police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell.
Officials told Artz they believe the shooting was an attempted suicide, but they have not officially ruled it as such.
Police did confirm to Artz they confirmed the gun used belongs to the Atlanta police officer, but they don't believe it it his service weapon.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
She was still alive Tuesday morning, Campbell said.
