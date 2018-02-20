Atlanta police officer injured in four-car crash

ATLANTA - Police are investigating an officer-involved accident in Atlanta.
The accident involving four cars happened in the area of Lee Street SW at Donnelly Avenue SW.
Channel 2 Action News has learned the officer was taken to the hospital complaining of neck and back pain.
Two other adults and one child were in the car that hit the officer. The adults were taken to the hospital but the child was not injured, police said.
