Police: HS student arrested for bringing gun to school

ATLANTA - A high school student was arrested Friday after authorities said he brought a gun to school.
According to officials with the Atlanta Public Schools, Frederick Douglass High School was placed on lockdown while the student was taken into custody.
The student was arrested by officers from the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department and further disciplinary action will be taken against him, police said.
We're working to learn more information about this developing story. WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 for updates.
After a safety sweep of the school, the lockdown was lifted.
No students or staff were injured during the incident. A letter was sent to parents informing them of the incident.
