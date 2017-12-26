Police: Drunken driver ran over Christmas trees in church lot

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Someone was naughty, Dunwoody police said.
A “heavily intoxicated” driver knocked down some Christmas trees for sale at a church parking lot as parishioners prayed inside, the department posted on Facebook.
The agency did not name the driver in its post. They said about 10:15 p.m. on Christmas Eve the accused was arrested on a drunken driving count and several other charges.
The social media post from Dunwoody United Methodist Church also included pictures of what appeared to be vodka bottles inside the van.
“We’re thankful no one was hurt. Unfortunately a couple of Douglas firs weren’t so lucky,” the cops said.
