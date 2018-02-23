TROUP, Ga. - Authorities in LaGrange are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 5-year-old girl.
According to LaGrange police, Aubri Parker Carston was last seen around 6 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Borton Street.
Aubri was last seen wearing a turquoise long sleeve dress with a dog print on it. Her hair was up in a bun on top of her head.
Anyone with information on Aubri’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
