Plaintiff's emergency motion to move trial because of Rose Bowl is granted immediately

What could be more important than a court appearance for a trial? “The Granddaddy of Them All.” That’s what.

A Georgia trial in the State Court of Chatham County was scheduled for Jan. 2, a day after the Rose Bowl matchup between Georgia and Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff.

That’s a problem, considering the plaintiff’s “gracious older brother has procured tickets and travel accommodations” for him to attend the “momentous occasion” for the Bulldogs.

Here’s a look at the emergency motion that was requested and granted “without hesitation,” according to the person who tweeted the document on Thursday morning.

A colleague's emergency motion to get a trial moved given the Dawgs appearance in the Rose Bowl. Great read. Judge granted it without hesitation. Dawgs. pic.twitter.com/qKpRBsV0Ct — Sarah(B.I.)G. (@sarahg1561) December 28, 2017

The motion reads like a press release for the game as 95 percent of it discusses the significance of the game, including history and other context to justify the trial being rescheduled.

It even gets into RB Nick Chubb, who it explains is second all-time in SEC history in career rushing yards behind only Herschel Walker. It also touts LB Roquan Smith for winning the Butkus Award and QB Jake Fromm for being named SEC Freshman of the Year, even highlighting his QB rating.

Oh, and if the judge didn’t know, this is Georgia’s first appearance in the Rose Bowl in 75 years.

“And then there is head coach Kirby Smart …” the request states before it goes into a lengthy paragraph about the Bulldogs’ head coach.

The end of the document says the plaintiff isn’t seeking to move the trial again, but we’ll see if another emergency motion is filed if Georgia books a spot in the national championship game.

