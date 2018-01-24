0 Lost or stolen? Siberian Huskies disappear in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A Henry County woman believes there may be somebody out there who is targeting an expensive dog breed, and stealing them.

She told Channel 2's Berndt Petersen too many Siberian Huskies have disappeared in recent weeks.

When Angel Huss posted a picture of her missing husky, she learned that several Siberian Huskies are missing across Henry County, and neighboring municipalities.

"It's heartbreaking. Very heartbreaking to have that feeling, and not knowing,” Huss said.

Three weeks back, one of her dogs, a Siberian Husky named Una, disappeared.

"She would roam, but never leave. I know that dogs just don't vanish into thin air,” Huss said.

When she posted a picture online, she learned that several huskies were missing across Henry County and neighboring municipalities. Four are currently pictured on the lost and found wall at the county animal shelter, which makes Huss believe they were stolen.

"We see a lot of Siberian Huskies. They are Nordic sled dogs,” Animal Control Director Gerri Yoder said.

Yoder does not want to dismiss concerns that something criminal may be going on, but in her experience, these dogs are on what she calls a walkabout.

"Huskies were bred to run. They can be difficult to keep up and difficult to keep home,” Yoder said.

At least one of the pet owners contacted police, and Huss told Petersen she might too. Huskies are an expensive breed, and Huss does not believe the dogs are simply lost.

"These dogs are just not leaving. I just think someone has taken them,” Huss said.

