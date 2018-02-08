Deputies investigating string of car break-ins at day cares, senior living centers

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies say there were more than a dozen car break-ins in 24 hours at day care and senior living centers in Paulding County.
The sheriff’s office said a group of thieves broke into cars at the Primrose School in Acworth Thursday morning.
Officials said the thieves waited in the parking lot for parents to go inside, and when the parents came back out, they discovered their windows had been smashed.
The thieves also hit Sunbrook Academy a mile up the road, deputies said.
Deputies said they are also investigating several break-ins at Amberley Senior Living.
The thieves got away with purses, money, personal items and even an emergency bag that was locked in a trunk.
We’re talking to the sheriff’s office about the string of break-ins, for Channel 2 Action News at 5.
Right now: Police investigating a rash of car break-ins at two daycares in Acworth. Thieves made their move as parents dropped off kids. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/LZlEj6DUzR— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) February 8, 2018
