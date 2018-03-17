0 Parents say school system is treating special needs students as second-class citizens

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - On Friday evening, a group of Henry County parents upset by what they say is mistreatment of their children with special needs by the board of education spoke to Channel 2.

"They just have no regard for what it does to these kids, and that's just, it's just not right," said mother Tamara Cordner.

At a meeting with teachers on Monday, the school board said there would be changes in their special education services. Some students will change schools, others might lose their favorite teachers, moves the board said had to be made because of population shifts.

"We recognize the need for consistency, we do not disagree with that.and that's why we work tirelessly to try to provide those consistent teachers and classes," said J.D. Hardin with Henry County Public Schools.

The district's communication director said only about one to two percent of the district's more than 5,600 students with special needs will be affected. He said each family is getting a personal call to notify them about the changes.

Parents told Channel 2's Lori Wilson the thought of the disruption is too much for their kids to handle.

"The point is the trauma and what it's going to do to her. The sensory issues that it's going to cause," said mother Brittany Newsome.

Kyle Defendis has autism and is type 1 diabetic, his mom, his outspoken advocate, encouraged him to write a letter:

"We will not rest until you do what's right for our kids," the letter said.

All of these parents were impressed. A reason they said changes, must not be made.

"They're worried about the budget and their money and they're not focused on what really matters is these children,"

