  • Parents of boy who drowned at camp last summer want to know why charges haven't been filed

    By: Nefertiti Jaquez

    Updated:

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - It’s been eight months since Benjamin Hosch died after drowning at a summer day camp outing at Cochran Mill Park in Chattahoochee Hills.

    A state investigation determined the camp was unlicensed and shut it down.

    “Family is wondering what’s going on with the criminal case,” the family's attorney, Chris Stewart, said.

    Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez is talking to the boy’s parents and their attorney who are asking why criminal charges haven’t been filed since they say the investigation proved the camp staff was negligent. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Parents of boy who drowned at camp last summer want to know why charges…

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘Drag this out': Texts reveal Reed administration's effort to keep…

  • Headline Goes Here

    14-year-old among girls saved from motel prostitution sting, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Suspect reached 71 mph with police officer inside car after traffic stop

  • Headline Goes Here

    Men rob builders at gunpoint in garage of home under construction