Pair of brothers make the more than 2,000 mile drive to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl

Georgia fans are starting to arrive in Pasadena to see the Dawgs play in the Rose Bowl. It's Georgia's first time in 75 years!

It’s easy to fly from Atlanta to Los Angeles, but flying isn’t for everyone. Some fans actually drove the whole distance…and others are ready to see more fans join them.

Channel 2's Richard Elliot was outside the Rose Bowl in Pasadena looking for Georgia fans and that’s when he spotted Mike Gillum and his brother. They’re from Gainesville.

"We drove here, drove 22-hundred miles in 36-hours. We drove here from Gainesville,Georgia," he said.

Gillum hasn’t missed more than three UGA games, home and away, in nine years so there was no way he was missing the biggest game of all.

"Quite a bit of dedication I would say. I don’t know many others from my neck of the woods who are going to be driving, that’s for sure.," he said.

Inside the souvenir section of the Rose Bowl, we found UGA alum Peh-ying Nee and her fiance. She hasn’t seen a lot of fans yet but expects more will be coming.



"It’s really exciting and you know, honestly, i was a little disappointed. Didn’t see too many people wearing georgia gear today, but hopefully, over the next few days, people will file in," he said.

Jill Baumgartner has been selling official Rose Bowl merchandise for 18-years. She said the main fans, from both sides, haven’t started arriving just yet.

"In two days, we’ll have all the teams and then we’ll see who’s outselling who," she said.

Jenny and Larry sanders flew in from Loganville just in time to try and buy some of those souvenirs.

"I think we’re going to win, of course. The dogs will win. We’re going to control the day," he said.



