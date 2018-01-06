Officials work to stop ticket scammers for National Championship

ATLANTA - If you're looking for tickets to the National Championship game in Atlanta, officials want you to make sure you know how to tell if they're the real deal.
Tickets for the game between Georgia and Alabama have reached record-breaking prices, and game officials are concerned scammers may look to cash in.
"Just be really, really careful," College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock said.
For the first time ever, nearly all of the tickets will be digital, meaning if someone tries to sell you a paper ticket, it's almost certainly fake.
