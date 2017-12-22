  • Officers spread holiday cheer by handing out $50 bills

    By: Carol Sbarge

    Updated:

    COVINGTON, Ga. - Covington police set out to spread some holiday cheer on Friday.

    After anonymous donor gave the department $2,500, they decided to give it back to the community they serve.

    Officers set out across the city, handing out $50 bills at random to spread joy. On the bill was a note that says "Someone Cares, Secret Santa"

    The department said it wanted to give back to the community and show people that police officers are there to help.

    "It's all about making a difference," Officer Brandon Wilkerson said.

