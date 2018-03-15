  • Officer injured after being hit by person driving stolen car, police say

    FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A police officer is recovering from injuries after the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle hit him on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

    Officers were tracking down two stolen cars area of 1620 Hollywood Rd. NW, according to police. Channel 2 Action News has learned when one of the officers tried to get inside the gated community, one of the stolen cars rammed through hitting him.

    The officer was injured in his shoulder and wrist. 

    Police said as the car took off, one of the officers shot at the vehicle. The car was later found in the area of 2500 Center St., investigators said. 

    Officers are still searching for the other car. 

