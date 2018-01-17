Oconee County Sheriff's Office hilariously urges people to stay off roads

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office really wants drivers to stay off of the dangerous, icy roads.
The sheriff's office posted several messages on Facebook to drive home the point.
Here are some of our favorites:
"You can't wreck if you aren't on the road."
"I know you need cigarettes, beer and wine to get through having your kids at home..."
"The fact that you're from Wisconsin is really not pertinent."
"Body shops and wrecker companies just love y'all."
If you need another reminder, just stay home.
And finally, don't even think about asking the sheriff if school's closed.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}