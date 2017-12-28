Video shows teens snatching expensive phones from multiple stores, police say

0

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Alpharetta police said video shows three teenagers snatching and grabbing phones from two North Fulton County stores within just a few minutes.

Channel 2's Mike Petchenik was at North Point Parkway Wednesday where customers were stunned at how quickly the thefts went down.

Police said the trio were seen ambushing customers and employees to steal expensive phones.

Police said surveillance video from inside a cellphone store shows the brazen heist taking place Dec. 9.

Officer Jason Muenzer said after the trio hit T-Mobile they made a beeline for the Sprint store up the street.

Petchnik talked to Bryara Fowler outside the Sprint store. She thinks teens acting like this gives her generation a bad name.

"You should pay for it and not steal,” Fowler said.

While shopper Ricardo Cayuela holds the kids responsible, he said he believes learning right from wrong should start at home.

“I think education starts with the parents,” Cayuela said.” If they are allowing them to come here, it has to be the parents that are accountable for them."

Police are asking anyone who might have information about the thieves in the video to give them a call.

