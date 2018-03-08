0 Police search for man accused of drugging, raping woman he met online

ROSWELL, Ga. - Roswell police are searching for a man they said drugged, then raped a woman he met online.

Police told Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik that Christopher Gampel, 46, has felony warrants for his arrest.

“They met on a dating site and they met up at a local restaurant,” said Officer Lisa Holland. “She was drugged with a date rape drug, they took a taxi back to his residence, where he sexually assaulted her.”

A police report said the woman sought help at DeKalb Medical Center, and police said doctors confirmed a sexual assault and the presence of a date rape drug in her system.

“The detective had a conversation with the suspect,” said Holland. “He now knows he’s wanted. He has two felony warrants. He never came in. He’s on the run.”

Holland said police want to catch Gampel before he can strikes again.

“We don’t know if there are other victims, if this is a continual habit,” she said. “A lot of times victims of sexual assault are embarrassed to come to the police because they don’t think we’ll do anything for them or that this crime may be hard to prove.“

Holland said police will always investigate and she has a warning about meeting people through online dating sites, even when you meet them in a public place.

“You’ve still got to protect your drinks,” she said. "Who knows if she left to go to the restroom or left her drink unattended and that’s when it was slipped in.”

If you have any information on where Gampel is hiding out, you can call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-8477.

