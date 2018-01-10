Police search for burglar who stole cash from mall just before opening time

0

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Alpharetta police are looking for a bold burglar who walked into North Point Mall and stole money from a food court restaurant moments before opening time.

Video from the Nov. 28 incident shows the man enter through a main door onto the property and then head straight for a Dairy Queen in the food court.

“Suspect had jumped the counter from inside the mall and literally took the camera in the counter and turned it away from his activities,” Officer Jason Muenzer told Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik.“There was a second camera inside the employee office that captured him doing his crime. He was seen rummaging through files, looking under desks.”

Video shows the man go into an office and remove cash.

“The employees who were opening noticed that the employee door was forced open,” said Muenzer.

TRENDING STORIES:

After the theft, video shows the man take an escalator down to the main floor and exit the mall before anyone could spot him.

“Some of the people who work at the mall have recognized this individual previously in the past as just being a shopper,” Muenzer said. “We’re asking the public to take a look at those photos, take a look at the video and see if they can’t help us, again, break another case.”

Visitors to the North Point Mall area told Petchenik they were surprised by how nonchalantly the man acted.

“I think it’s pretty silly because in this day and age there are cameras everywhere,” said Baillie Drahush. “It’s kind of ridiculous that people think they can get away with that.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.