  • Major backups following wreck that overturned car along GA 400

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - All lanes of Georgia 400 NB are back open, but backups are still ongoing after a wreck. 

    Emergency crews said a car overturned north of Abernathy Road and they just cleared the scene. Police said the wreck involved 2-3 cars and all drivers and passengers are being checked out by EMS.

    Backups are still ongoing along GA 400 NB.

