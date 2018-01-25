Major backups following wreck that overturned car along GA 400

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - All lanes of Georgia 400 NB are back open, but backups are still ongoing after a wreck.
Emergency crews said a car overturned north of Abernathy Road and they just cleared the scene. Police said the wreck involved 2-3 cars and all drivers and passengers are being checked out by EMS.
Backups are still ongoing along GA 400 NB.
#GRIDLOCKLOCKALERT Sandy Springs: Rollover Crash Cleared...GA-400/nb at the North Springs MARTA Station. All lanes now OPEN but damage done - traffic jammed out of Buckhead. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/MbV7bJzupN— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) January 25, 2018
