  • Driver dies after slamming into telephone pole, crashing into water

    ROSWELL, Ga. - The Roswell Police Department is investigating a fatal one-vehicle accident.

    According to police, the car hit a telephone pole on Willeo Road and then went into the water.

    The victim hasn’t been identified. The crash remains under investigation.

    The crash remains under investigation. 

    Police search for man accused of drugging, raping woman he met online

    Police: Woman caught stealing hundreds of pieces of mail

    R. Kelly evicted from N. Fulton homes, owes $30K, court documents show

    Secretary of State's office looking into alleged vote-buying in Milton