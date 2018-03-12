ROSWELL, Ga. - The Roswell Police Department is investigating a fatal one-vehicle accident.
According to police, the car hit a telephone pole on Willeo Road and then went into the water.
The victim hasn’t been identified. The crash remains under investigation.
We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene to learn more information. WATCH Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. for updates.
